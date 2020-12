TIME FOR A CUPPA? Where you can grab a coffee this holidays

COFFEE TIME: Here’s a list of some of the local cafes and their trading hours throughout the Christmas period. Photo: iStock.

COFFEE TIME: Here’s a list of some of the local cafes and their trading hours throughout the Christmas period. Photo: iStock.

This year has been a hot minute so for those in need of a barista made coffee, here’s a list of some of the cafes and their opening hours during the holiday period.

Hao’s Teahouse (teas only)

Christmas Day: Noon – 4pm

Boxing Day: Noon – 3pm

Dec 27: Noon – 3pm

Dec 28: Closed

Oodies Cafe

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: Closed.

Open every other day as per normal.

Alowishus Delicious

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: Closed.

Public holidays: 8am – 4pm

Indulge

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: Closed.

Dec 28: Closed

Dec 29: Open

Dec 30: Open

Dec 31: Open

Jan 1: Closed

Jan 2: Closed

Water Street Kitchen

Dec 25 – 29: Closed

Dec 30: Open

Dec 31: Open

Jan 1: Closed

Jan 2: Open

The Journey Bargara

Christmas Day: Closed

They are open every day over the holiday period.

Windmill Cafe Bargara

Christmas Day: Closed

Dec 26 – 31: 7am – 2pm

Jan 1: Closed

Insane Caffeine

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Open

Dec 28: Open 7am – 3pm (kitchen closes at 2pm)

Dec 31: Closed

Jan 1: Closed

Paragon Theatre and Espresso Bar

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Jan 1: Closed

Normal trading every other day.

Mollydookers Cafe and Bar

Dec 21 – 29: Closed

Dec 30: 11am – 9pm (kitchen closes at 7.30pm)

Dec 31: 10am – 2pm (kitchen closes at 130pm)

Jan 1: Closed

Jan 2: 10am – 9.30pm (kitchen 11am-730pm)

Jan 3: 8.30am – 2pm (kitchen closes at 130pm)

Cuppatime Gin Gin

Dec 25 – 27: Closed

Dec 28 – 30: 7am – 2.30pm

Dec 31 – Jan 3: Closed

Jan 4: Open

Grind and Grow Coffee House, Gin Gin

Dec 25 – Jan 1: Closed

Travellers Rest Cafe

Closed between Christmas and New Years.

Zarraffas

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 6am – 6pm

Dec 27: 6am – 7pm

Dec 28: 6am – 6pm

Dec 29 – 31: 5am – 7am

Jan 1: 6am – 6pm

Jan 2: 5am – 7pm

Jan 3: 6am – 7pm

Cafe 1928

Christmas Day: Closed

Dec 28: Closed

Jan 1: Closed

Kelly’s @ Kensington

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Dec 28: Closed

January 1: Closed

Otherwise open.

Kelly’s On Targo

Closed from Christmas Day.

Kelly’s By The Sea @ Burnett Heads

Closed Dec 23 until New year

Kelly’s In The Garden

Closed Dec 23 until New year

Leaf n Bean

Closed, will reopen on January 4

Arrow Bean – Espresso Bar

Closed, will reopen January 4

This is not a complete list of all the local shops, if you would like your business added, please email your trading hours to mikayla.haupt@news.com.au

