Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander. Picture: AAP/Darren England
Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander. Picture: AAP/Darren England
Politics

Deputy leader to defend pro-abortion MPs

by Sarah Vogler
22nd Oct 2018 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DEPUTY Opposition Leader Tim Mander will travel to the LNP's powerful State Council next month to argue in favour of three MPs under fire for supporting abortion decriminalisation.

Angry pro-life members of the LNP will move a motion at the November State Council calling for Tim Nicholls, Steve Minnikin and Jann Stuckey to be blocked from seeking to recontest their seats at the next State Election in 2020.

Tim Nicholls. Picture: AAP/John Gass
Tim Nicholls. Picture: AAP/John Gass

 

 

Steve Minnikin. Picture: AAP/Sarah Marshall
Steve Minnikin. Picture: AAP/Sarah Marshall

The trio voted for the abortion decriminalisation bill after the LNP party room voted to allow MPs a conscience vote on the issue.

"Myself and my colleagues in the parliamentary wing of the party believe that a conscience vote means that there should be no repercussions," Mr Mander said.

"We unanimously agreed to that and as far as I am concerned that's where it should end.

"I will be at State Council. I will be arguing exactly what I have been saying, that there should be no repercussions for somebody who exercises a conscience vote."

Jann Stuckey. Picture: AAP/John Gass
Jann Stuckey. Picture: AAP/John Gass

 

Mr Mander said he was confident there would be no repercussions for the trio.

It comes as the parliamentary wing closes ranks amid the escalating furore over the vote.

Related Items

abortion bill editors picks lnp pro-choice pro-life

Top Stories

    Double rescue for VMR crew

    Double rescue for VMR crew

    News IT TURNED out to be a busy Sunday for the crew of Bundy Rescue who helped two boaties in trouble off the coast.

    Eight people police want to speak to in Bundy

    premium_icon Eight people police want to speak to in Bundy

    Crime Officers investigating spate of shoplifting offences

    Two taken to hospital after separate motorbike crashes

    Two taken to hospital after separate motorbike crashes

    News Emergency services respond to two different motorcycle crashes

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Every step of Fraser Island royal visit

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Every step of Fraser Island royal visit

    News Prince Harry and wife Meghan have just landed at Hervey Bay Airport.

    Local Partners