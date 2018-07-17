Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tim Cahill set to announce retirement from football.
Tim Cahill set to announce retirement from football.
Soccer

Tim Cahill calls time on legendary career

17th Jul 2018 10:24 AM

ONE of Australia's greatest footballer, Tim Cahill, announced his retirement from the game after a stunning international career.

The Socceroos legend, 38, confirm the via Twitter the World Cup Group game against Peru was his last game for the national side.

"Today's (Tuesday) the day that I'm officially hanging up my boots on my international career with the Socceroos," Cahill tweeted.

"No words can describe what it has meant to represent my country. Massive thank you to everyone for the support throughout all my years wearing the Australian badge."

Cahill made history at the recent World Cup in Russia, joining the likes of Brazil legend Pele to play in four consecutive tournaments.

Cahill played 107 games for the Socceroos - just missing out on Mark Schwarzer's record (109 matches) - but finished as Australia's most prolific goal-scoring, netting fifty international goals.

More to come

Related Items

Show More
editors picks permier league soccer socceroos tim cahill

Top Stories

    Can you hear it? High-pitch buzz driving shoppers cuckoo

    premium_icon Can you hear it? High-pitch buzz driving shoppers cuckoo

    Offbeat HAVE you heard a strange noise at this shopping centre?

    Should we ban smoking at work?

    Should we ban smoking at work?

    Health POLL: Smokers could cost our economy a staggering $388 billion.

    Migrants not staying in regional areas

    premium_icon Migrants not staying in regional areas

    Politics One in 10 migrants use country towns as pit stops before city life.

    Neighbour saves woman from burning unit

    premium_icon Neighbour saves woman from burning unit

    News 'As soon as I opened the door I could hear her calling for help'

    Local Partners