TikTok dance intruder facing deportation

5th Dec 2020 6:25 AM

 

An alleged "stalker" who terrified a young woman when he was caught on camera intruding in her apartment while she filmed herself dancing is now facing deportation from the US after it emerged he may be in the country illegally.

Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, 36, was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Baltimore on Thursday after being released on bail charged with two counts of burglary, second-degree assault, stalking and malicious destruction of property.

A photo of Rodriguez-Gomez released by Hagerstown Police.
He was caught on camera entering 25-year-old Hannah Viverette's apartment while she filmed a TikTok video of herself dancing in her Hagerstown, Maryland apartment last month.

On Friday, TMZ reported ICE had now arrested him, alleging he's an unlawfully present Mexican national.

Hannah Viverette was recording a TikTok video when a man burst into her apartment. Picture: TikTok/HannahViverette
Hannah's lawyer Symone Redwine told TMZ the woman was "extremely relieved" he was in custody and had been released from her lease at the apartment where the video was filmed.

"She continues to search for safe, affordable housing and looks forward to continuing therapy and beginning self-defence class," the lawyer added.

The man appeared at her patio and let himself in as Hannah asked ‘who are you?’. Picture: TikTok/HannahViverette
The video of a terrified Hannah has been viewed over 34 million times in three days. Picture: TikTok/HannahViverette
Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, 36, has been charged in relation to the offence. Picture: TikTok/HannahViverette
