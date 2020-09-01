‘TikTok’ climate activists target One Nation event

ONE Nation Whitsunday candidate Deb Lawson has fallen victim to the same 'TikTok' trickery used to sabotage Donald Trump's political rally in Tulsa.

Ms Lawson had organised a free meet and greet with Senator Malcolm Roberts and Dr Peter Ridd this month in Mackay.

But the invitation was shared by a social media user to the Climate Change Australia Facebook page, with the message: "Tic Tok them. Book seats and no show. They will have no idea who is coming".

It is understood several people booked tickets to the event with no intention of showing up.

This has forced Ms Lawson to now require a $20 per ticket deposit for those attending.

The event that was shared to the Climate Change Australia Facebook page. Picture: supplied

"My apologies to those that genuinely want to attend this event. It is truly disappointing to think that some people find this acceptable behaviour," the One Nation candidate told attendees via email.

"It is very sad to see that narrow minded people feel they have the right to stop people from attending an event just because they don't have the intelligence to realise that in Australia we have the right to free speech and not just leftist ideals.

"By the way, those who booked tickets with no intention of showing up on the night, I will be posting your names to make people aware that you will try and shut down those that do not agree with your climate alarmist views."

The incident appears to be a copycat of a similar stunt involving President Donald Trump in June.

TikTok users and fans of Korean pop music took part in inflating attendance numbers at Mr Trump's political rally in Tulsa.

Social media users on the popular video-sharing app, TikTok, said they completed the free online registration for the rally with no intention of going.