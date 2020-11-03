TIGHT RACE: Incumbent edges in front as vote count continues

The battle for the seat of Bundaberg continues as LNP incumbent David Batt edges in the lead of Labor candidate Tom Smith.

The battle for the seat of Bundaberg continues as LNP incumbent David Batt edges in the lead of Labor candidate Tom Smith.

THE battle for Bundaberg is continuing with incumbent MP David Batt just edging out in front of Labor candidate Tom Smith.

Mr Batt has edged in the lead after Labor candidate Tom Smith had been leading the count for the last few days.

As of this afternoon there are just three votes separating the pair in the indicative count - with a clear winner still no closer.

Incumbent MP David Batt has just edged out in front of Labor candidate Tom Smith as votes for the seat of Bundaberg continue to be counted.

Mr Batt is currently sitting at 50.01 per cent of the count with 14,240.

Meanwhile, Mr Smith is sitting on 49.99 per cent with 14,236.

In the first preference count, Mr Smith has gained 43.38 per cent of the vote with Mr Batt close behind on 41.68 per cent.

One Nation's Stewart Jones has come in third at 5.70 per cent with Legalise Cannabis Queensland candidate Ian Zunker close behind him on 5.42 per cent.

Meanwhile Greens candidate Claire Ogden picked up 2.93 per cent of first preferences and United Australia Party candidate Shane Smeltz coming in at 0.90 per cent.

According to ECQ 83.52 per cent of the votes have been counted.