TARGET: The Waves' Tyrell Howard runs with the ball against Wests in the Bundaberg Rugby League match at Salter Oval.
Rugby League

Tigers wins the battle of the big cats

Shane Jones
by
9th Apr 2018 10:07 AM

LEAGUE: The Waves, in 20 minutes of football, showed why they are heavy favourites to win this year's Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade title.

The Tigers defeated the Wests Panthers 36-16 to remain the only unbeaten Bundaberg side in the competition.

The side scored 24 of the last 28 points in the final 23 minutes after scores were locked at 12-12 to secure the best start for the side since 2016.

A hat-trick to Michael Wise and a double to Tyrell Howard set up the win for the Tigers.

"At half-time we wanted our guys to capitalise on our chances and stick to our game plan,” The Waves assistant coach Ash Simpson said.

"It was a tough game and Wests never fail to give it their all in an A-grade match.”

Simpson said the side was led well by halves Howard and Clinton Horne.

He added it was a relief the side had that part of its game sorted out.

"Last year we were chopping and changing our halves, which didn't help us,” Simpson said.

"Horne and Howard being there really settles the whole team and allows us to play through them.

Another Horne also impressed, with Clinton's brother Terry playing his first game with the club.

He scored and kicked a goal in the win after moving from Hervey Bay.

"TJ wanted to come and play with his brothers and have a game,” Simpson said.

"He played really well for us.”

Simpson said the side would now focus on playing Brothers next week in what will be a tough match for the Tigers.

Wests will face Easts next week at Salter Oval.

More Bundy rugby league

news on Page 26

bundaberg rugby league the waves western suburbs
Bundaberg News Mail
