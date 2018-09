WBL2: A 4-0 thrashing of KSS Jets has Granville Tigers primed for a good performance in the Wide Bay League 2 preliminary final against Across The Waves on Saturday.

The Tigers, who finished fourth on the table, will travel to Bundaberg's Martens Oval to face ATW. The Bundaberg club was smashed 3-0 by minor premiers Bayside Strikers in last week's major semi final.

Kick-off at 6pm.