NEW TEST: Past Brothers captain Kevin Sherriff.
Rugby League

Tigers up for premiers

Shane Jones
by
14th Apr 2018 1:43 PM

LEAGUE: Past Brothers captain Kevin Sherriff wants a focus on discipline from his side as they prepare to take on The Waves.

Last year's premiers will take on one of the favourites for this year's title in an anticipated contest tonight.

The Waves have won both matches so far.

Past Brothers won their first game last week against Easts.

Sherriff said he was happy with how the team performed but wanted more ahead of the Tigers clash.

"The more disappointing thing from my behalf was the discipline,” he said.

"We just need to listen to the ref and what the ref is trying to do with us otherwise we are going to be on the back foot for most of the year.”

Brothers will face The Waves at 6.30pm at Salter Oval.

