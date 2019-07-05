Tigers to honour great at final home game

CONTACT: Avondale's Atuea Balekana in action before he was injured against Miriam Vale earlier this season. The premiership favourites meet Sundya in the Northern Districts Rugby League.

CONTACT: Avondale's Atuea Balekana in action before he was injured against Miriam Vale earlier this season. The premiership favourites meet Sundya in the Northern Districts Rugby League. Neil Redfern

LEAGUE: There will be more motivation than ever for the Avondale Tigers to win on Sunday as they host their last regular season round at home.

The Tigers can wrap up the minor premiership in the Northern Districts Rugby League with a win against Miriam Vale at Tegege Oval.

But even if the Tigers win, lose or draw, the game will be in honour of a mate, a former player and one of the best to play for Avondale.

Former Tiger Shane Minter died this week, with the forward playing for a decade at the club in the 1990s.

He won an NDRL premiership during this time and, according to Tigers president Herb Lutz, was one of the best to grace the club.

"Shane was one of the toughest forwards we've ever had,” he said.

"He played with Matt Beer, our coach, and went and saw him a couple of weeks ago before he passed.”

Lutz said he would be missed around the club with the Tigers to honour him during the matches on Sunday.

"We'll have a minute's silence and the players will wear black armbands in both the men's and women's team,” he said.

"We'll also have a story about him read out.”

It will be a big day for the club with its sponsors and life memberships day on as well.

The club will also officially unveil an electronic scoreboard as well for the first time at the venue.

Lutz said despite players being out for the side, he was confident the team could wrap up the minor premiership.

"We'll be strong and have 18 players available.

"For us winning the minor premiership gives us a fair advantage after having three wins over them throughout the season compared to their one.

"Come the major semi, we'll be confident of success if we have that many wins over the Magpies.”

If Miriam Vale win, the title race will come to the final round next week in Gin Gin with for and against likely to decide the minor premier.

Avondale faces Miriam Vale at 2.45pm with Gin Gin to face South Kolan at 1pm.

In women's tag, Avondale will face Agnes Water at 12.15pm in the first game of the day.