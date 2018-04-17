Menu
CONTEST: Wide Bay Buccaneers player Joel Amodeo fights Eastern Suburb's player Alexander Barnett for the ball at Martens Oval on Saturday. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Soccer

Tigers tame the Buccs

Shane Jones
by
17th Apr 2018 11:04 AM
FOOTBALL: Wide Bay Buccaneers captain Jacob Chapman says the side won't give up on gaining some success this season despite another defeat.

The Buccaneers recorded an eighth successive loss in the Football Queensland Premier League, losing to the in-form Eastern Suburbs 8-0 at Martens Oval on Saturday.

The side was no match for the Brisbane outfit, conceding four goals in the first half before conceding the same amount in the second.

The Tigers punished the Buccaneers through the wings and up front with Youeil Shol scoring a hat-trick.

The Buccaneers have now conceded 50 goals in the league.

"The way Easts played, they were very good,” Chapman said.

"We did the best we could, with what we had.”

The Buccaneers had five first team regulars out with Ben Wilks, Sam Meyer, John Cullen out with injury and Nathan Bartlett and Jacob Lynch not playing with work and other commitments.

This left under-20 players to fill the void with Steven Rankin and Bryce Smith playing their second game for the seniors and Cohen Read making his debut.

"They really stood out, held their own,” Chapman said despite the loss.

"They listened and they really took it on board, and they really played as well as they could in their positions and circumstances.”

The side will now face the Wolves this week with Chapman confident some players will return to the team.

Easts captain Jordan Farina said it was good to get the three points from a long trip to the Rum City.

"It was really important to get the first goal, which we did, and then go from there,” he said.

"Everyone did their job tonight, which was good and Youeil who scored a hat-trick again.

"He's now scored four hat-tricks in a row.”

Easts play Ipswich Knights this week.

