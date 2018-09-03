Tigers roar into the BRL decider

POWER: The Waves' Sekope Tua beats a few Isis defenders to score one of the first three tries for the side in the preliminary final on Saturday at Salter Oval. The Waves are into their first grand final since 2016.

POWER: The Waves' Sekope Tua beats a few Isis defenders to score one of the first three tries for the side in the preliminary final on Saturday at Salter Oval. The Waves are into their first grand final since 2016. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: "We just like to do it the hard way.”

Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade grand final appearances have not come easy for The Waves Tigers in recent years and Saturday was another one of them.

The Tigers qualified for next week's decider after beating Isis 30-18 in extra time.

The Waves will face the Wallaroos this Saturday after halves Clinton Horne and Tyrell Howard scored in extra time after scores were locked at 18-18 after full-time.

But this isn't the first time The Waves have done it.

The side in 2016 did the same thing against Western Suburbs, winning 47-28 in extra time on that occasion.

"We train hard so we just thought we might extend games out,” The Waves captain Daniel McLennan joked.

"It was a massive effort from everyone on the field. Massive effort from Isis as well.

"It could have been done earlier but we did what we had to do and won in the end.”

The Waves raced out of the blocks to lead 16-0 after 25 minutes before Isis fought back with two tries before half-time.

The Devils then took the lead 18-16 before the Tigers levelled the scores with 15 minutes to go.

Scores remained at 18-18 until full-time with Howard going close twice to scoring in the final seven minutes with field goal attempts.

The only premiership winner from last year was able to make amends, sealing the game with the second try of extra time with a long bomb kick that was recovered by The Waves and scored by the half.

"(He's) been a bit quiet in the last couple of weeks but stood up this week,” McLennan said.

"I think we were on top for the last 10 minutes of the actual game (before full-time).

"So we just spoke in the huddle (before extra time) and said we just had to keep the momentum going, which we did.”

But McLennan and the team weren't entirely pleased.

He said the side needed to get better at holding leads after blowing two of them in the past week.

"It's just mind lapses when the interchange forwards come on,” McLennan said.

"The intensity for some reason drops, we worked on it at half time and it is what it is.

"We'll work on it.”

The Tigers and Isis had plenty of tired players after the gruelling contest but McLennan said most would be right for this week after just suffering cramp and fatigue.

The side also has redemption on its mind after losing the decider in 2016 to Hervey Bay.

"2016 we were happy to make the grand final after the club was in a bad spot,” McLennan said.

"This year, it is unfinished business. If we don't win the premiership it is not a successful year.”

Devils lock Jake Thompson said the side gave it their all but were beaten by the better side.

"It's heartbreaking,” he said.

"I can't put a finger on (why we lost), we had our chances but just dropped a lot of footy.

"We'll just come back next year and hopefully we can keep the boys together.”

The grand final is on next Saturday at 4.45pm.