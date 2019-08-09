Tigers roar into finals, help injured pack with auction

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Avondale Tigers coach Matt Beer is predicting a large crowd to line the field on Sunday as they take on the South Kolan Sharks for a shot at the Northern Districts Rugby League premiership.

The grand final match is something they have been building towards and Beer thinks the boys are ready to bring it home after a successful season.

Beer said the Sharks had a lot of momentum heading into the finals, but they would have to bring their A-game on Sunday.

"It will be a tough game,” he said.

Avondales Blake Andrew Santalucia tackles Graham Jones. Brian Cassidy

With the game held at the Avondale grounds, Beer is hoping supporters from both teams and football fans from town will make the trip out for a great day of football.

Throughout the season, the Tigers have only lost one game. In Round 2 of the competition they lost to Miriam Vale in a close 24-22 game.

While dominating the ladder throughout the year, Beer said in the last game they played they lost three players with serious injuries (leg, shoulder and eye-socket).

An auction will be held on the weekend to raise money to help some of the injured players out.

Miriam Vales Sebastion Carmichael gets tackled by Patrick Tanna. Brian Cassidy

He said no one was there because they were getting paid, rather they turned up for the love of the game and when injury struck it could be a financial burden and impact work commitments.

After the game there will be an auction of a Broncos premiership winning jersey and Tiger Woods memorabilia at the Railway Hotel from 7.30pm for those who want to attend.

Beer said it was a way to give back and help the players.

Senivalati Qarau scores for Avondale. Brian Cassidy

This is the first year Beer has coached the Tigers and he said it had been a learning curve that had seen him become a role model on and off the field, a coach, father figure and baby-sitter at times.

He said the club had a great group of boys in the team which made coaching easier when they played as one team.

Regardless of what happens on Sunday, Beer said that they had 27 blokes who had given their all to the club.

Avondales Jack Neighbour passes the ball as he is tackled. Brian Cassidy

With a mobile forward pack and plenty of heart, Beer said they will see what happens on Sunday.

The grand final match will kick off at 3pm at the Tegege Football Grounds.

Avondale also have their Women's League Tag team competing for a grand final premiership against the Gin Gin Hawks.

The Slean Cup will start at noon where Gin Gin will take on Miriam Vale, followed by the Women's League Tag Competition grand final with Gin Gin playing Avondale at 1.30pm.

GRAND FINAL: Avondale Tigers Contributed

Team list:

Coach: Matthew Beer and Paul Barritt

Manager: Gary Leather

Trainer: Amy Da Pra

1. Brendan Prossliner

2. Billy Sarnadsky

3. Klint Beer

4. Viliami Tufulele

5. Jack Neighbour

6. Francis Primavera

7. Aaron Kuskey

8. Senivalati Qarau

9. Nicholas Hart

10. Adam Hides

11. Grant Charteris

13. Dylan Wagner

14. Hayden Sarnadsky

15. Dallas Bamberry

16. Tyler Harvey

17. Malcolm Lambell

18. Keni Nadaro

19. Richard Nagas

24. Patrick Tanna