Tigers' roar echoes 50 years

Alan Slean is a league legend in Avondale and the Wide Bay.

RUGBY LEAGUE: It's been half a century since the Avondale Tigers won their first premiership in the Northern Districts Rugby League competition and regardless of the scoreboard, there's one thing that has remained unchanged - the Tigers' spirit.

The Tigers' first premiership triumph was in 1968 against an undefeated-Gin Gin side.

Current Tigers president Herb Lutz said being the minor premiers, Gin Gin exercised their right to a challenge and a game was held in Gin Gin where Avondale won again.

The '68 premiers were under coach and captain Neville Beeston and Lutz was the manager of the club at the time.

FOOTY VETERANS: Neville Beeston and Herb Bousen are celebrating 50 years of the Avondale Tigers Football Club this weekend. TAHLIA STEHBENS

In order to celebrate the milestone, the club is turning this Sunday's game into a life members' and sponsors' day to celebrate the boys who played 50 years ago.

"I hope all our life members and sponsors turn up,” Lutz said.

"I know Merv Slean who was in the first premiership side will be there on Sunday.”

Lutz said Beeston has been given permission by the NDRL to kick off because of his role as coach in '68.

Beeston said that particular Sunday holds a very special place in his heart, because not only did he take out the premiership with his team, but he became a father.

"That day I was captain and coach, my wife was pregnant and she was a really keen supporter of mine and come grand final day she didn't tell me she'd had a few funny things that night and at about 11 o'clock she's like 'oh no, what if it's just a false alarm',” he said.

"So I said 'then get your father to bring you up'.

Old grounds.

"We had our first daughter that day - after the game I was getting handshakes from everybody for being a father and winning the game.”

Beeston said he still has his jersey, grass stains and all.

"Before the war, my grandfather and my father played for Avondale, then the war came and it was suspended,” he said.

Lutz and Beeston reminisced about the game, remembering Alan Bush who was just 15 at the time.

According to the Avondale Tigers Football Club 1988 souvenir book, aside from injury, Bush went on to play the following 19 seasons and became president in 1984.

When asked why the Tigers held such a prominent place in their hearts, the answer was simple for Lutz - it's their spirit.

"We've never forfeited a game,” he said.

Cheer squad in the '70s.

"We've been going 55 years and never forfeited a game.

"We've played with 10 men back in the early 2000s and late 90s.

"It's the Tigers' spirit.”

Lutz said last year they lost 15 players and now it was time to rebuild.

"I was going to retire after two years, but I can't walk away,” he said.

He said this year's team was starting to mould quite well.

"We only lost by three points last game,” Lutz said.

"When we played Miriam Vale, the top team on their home ground, we only lost 10-0.

"They are hanging in, they are singing the Tigers' song - you can hear them in the sheds.”

The pair of Tigers veterans said this year's team was enjoying themselves and hope the Avondale Tigers would live on for another 50 years.

With jerseys being handed down to fourth generations for the like of Beeston's family, the Tigers' spirit is far from over.

Tomorrow at the Tegege grounds, South Kolan will verse Miriam Vale and Avondale will take on Agnes Water.