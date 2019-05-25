Tigers prepare to take down unbeaten Magpies at home

ON THE RUN: Miriam Vale forward Paul Smith desperately chased by Tigers captain Frankie Primavera earlier this season.

LEAGUE: "Avondale is the team to beat at the moment.”

The Miriam Vale Magpies might be unbeaten in the Northern Districts Rugby League but coach Mitch Brennan firmly believes his rivals this weekend have the edge.

Avondale hosts the latest round of the competition tomorrow at Tegege Oval and will face the Magpies in a top two battle.

Magpies have dominated in recent matches, beating Avondale earlier this year by two points and claiming four of the five matches last year. The other contest was a draw.

But Brennan was worried about what the side could do at home.

"I think it is going to be a cracking game,” he said.

"I watched them play recently and they are a good football side, with a good backline and good forwards.”

Brennan has them as favourites as well after his side's recent performances.

"We need to be better despite winning recently,” he said.

"We've been scrappy. If we play the football we've been playing, the Tigers will beat us.”

Brennan said the focus was on sticking to their plan and not making mistakes. The side will also be without a couple of players.

It is a similar story at the Tigers, with coach Matt Beer revealing at least 10 players were out with injury.

He should still have a team to play this weekend but it hasn't been the ideal lead-up for the side.

"It's been the most shocking injury toll I've seen at the club,” Beer said. "We'll be there with a squad determined to win.”

Beer said the loss earlier this season was one of the best for the club because it taught the side what it would take to win the competition and added defence will be the difference between winning and losing on Sunday.

"Our defence is the best in the competition,” he said.

"Our young players keep fronting up, which is great, so we hope that continues.”

The sides play each other at 2.45pm after Gin Gin faces South Kolan at midday.

The women's league will be between the NDRL games with Avondale facing Agnes Water at 1.45pm.