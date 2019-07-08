TIGERS ON MARCH: Top two spot gained after Pies win

Arden Lankowski crosses the line to score for the Waves.

Arden Lankowski crosses the line to score for the Waves. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: The Waves coach Antonio Kaufusi says the aim for his side is to finish as high as it can in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade.

But he knows the team is in prime position and should finish inside the top two.

The side moved into second after beating Eastern Suburbs 20-16 in a massive battle between the two premiership favourites.

Easts scored early before The Waves took the lead into half time with two tries before the break.

The Magpies were able to take the lead again before the Tigers held on for their second win this year against Easts.

But Kaufusi wasn't entirely happy with the performance.

"I'm definitely pleased with the win, but it was frustrating to watch,” he said.

"The game could have and should have been over earlier.

"We make it hard on ourselves, we gave up too much ball and kept them in the game.”

Kaufusi said the side did well to hold Easts and defend their line but needed to look after the ball.

"It's been the story of our year,” he said.

"We're a really good team but we haven't put a good performance together yet.”

Kaufusi said he knew it was coming.

"I'm not concerned, there is a few games left,” he said.

"It's just the little things we need to do.”

The side has a good run home, facing teams below them on the ladder in the final few rounds.

"Whoever it is going to be we need to make sure we perform well,” Kaufusi said.

"We nearly got beaten by Hervey Bay so we need to play better.”

Easts coach Mick O'Sullivan said a few decisions went against the side, which cost them in the end.

O'Sullivan added the inexperience of the halves also did not help despite both Dylan Taylor and Matt Ross playing well.

"We'll improve on that over the next few rounds,” he said.

"I was also impressed with the forward pack in the first 15 minutes, they gained a lot of metres.”

The loss dents Easts' chances of making the top two, despite being level on points with The Waves.

But the Magpies end their season with two games against the unbeaten Past Brothers.

"We're not giving up,” O'Sullivan said.

Easts play Wests this week at Salter Oval with The Waves having a bye.