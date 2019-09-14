Tigers on hunt for two in a row

The Waves’ Benjamin Ashford tries to get around Easts Sakenasa Lalakomacuata during last week’s preliminary finals.

LEAGUE: The Waves coach Antonio Kaufusi insists the focus for today will be first and foremost on his team.

His little brother, well not little anymore, Felise Kaufusi will have to wait.

The Waves will take on Past Brothers today at Salter Oval in the decider for the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade title at 4.30pm.

But it is on at the same as Felise battles Canberra with the Melbourne Storm at 5pm in a qualifying final in the NRL.

Usually Antonio watches his brother terrorise opposition but it will have to wait as he guides the Tigers to hopefully back-to-back titles.

“My number one priority is getting these boys right and that won’t change,” he said.

“He sent me a text message earlier this week to congratulate me and wish me luck.”

Kaufusi said the squad had taken into account its preparation for the 2016 and last year’s grand final to make sure the right process was used this week.

He said the core group of players that has delivered success before will be vital to stopping Brothers today.

“Having those guys that have been there and done it has helped,” Antonio said.

“Will it make a difference? We’ll find out on the weekend.

“For me, I’ll leave no stone unturned in preparation heading into this weekend.”

Antonio said the game rested on whether their forwards can match up and be better than the opposition.

“We’ve got to put a lot of pressure on some of their key players,” he said.

“They’ve got fantastic forwards in (Kevin) Sherriff and (Tyla) Hodge then they’ve got (Brendan) Stewart and (Mat) Tempo off the bench if they use him that way.”

Antonio added the way they’ve played this season had to change as well.

“We’ve got to change our mindset,” he said.

“Instead of being the hunted, we’ve got to give it to them.

“Not leave anything in the tank.

“I’m a big believer in our forwards.

“Time and time again the boys have answered the call and this week is no different.

“If they go half well then we stand a very good chance.”

