Tigers maul Pies to make A-grade premiership decider

Easts’ Matthew Ross tries to fend off The Waves’ Kristian Colasimone during the preliminary final clash at Salter Oval.

LEAGUE: The Waves’ Tyrell Howard could face a race against time to be fit for next week’s grand final after injuring himself on Saturday.

He was the only blemish on an almost perfect night for the defending premiers after the Tigers defeated Easts 15-4 at Salter Oval in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade preliminary final.

The Tigers, in their best defensive performance this year, kept an opposition to under 10 points for the first time this year.

The damage was done after half time with the Tigers adding two tries and a field goal after scores were locked at 4-4 at half time.

Howard scored the field goal that ended the Magpies season but he wasn’t 100 per cent on the night.

“He spent some crucial time on the sidelines,” The Waves coach Antonio Kaufusi said.

“We don’t know what his injury is but he is a pretty quick healer and pretty young, so he should be right.”

Kaufusi was proud of his side for finally showing the potential he has known the team is capable of showing.

“We’ve been working pretty hard (on defence),” he said.

“We had the buy in from the players, which was y pleasing. We’re pretty excited to play in a grand final this week.”

Kaufusi was confident the side could always make the decider again after winning the title last year.

But it hasn’t been without its challenges after losing players throughout the off-season and season.

The side has also dealt with stronger threats in Bundaberg from Easts and Past Brothers.

“We’ve got a core group of senior players that have led from the front,” Kaufusi said.

“Half the team that was in last year’s premiership was not starting last night (Saturday), so I’m really proud of the boys.”

Kaufusi said the difference between Saturday night and the first week, which Easts won when they played, was the team played better with the ball without dropping it.

The side also had youngsters who impressed.

“Our under-18s were fantastic,” Kaufusi said.

“Jack Roelofs was that excited when he came on and wingers Sam Tobin and Lachlan Santana shut down Easts winger Billy Stefaniuk well.”

The Waves will play Past Brothers next Saturday at 4.30pm in the decider.

Easts coach Mick O’Sullivan said it was disappointing to go out in straight sets.

“Full credit to them,” O’Sullivan said.

“We didn’t have an answer to them. I think we played our grand final the week before because we looked done and not at our best.”

