Tigers duo prepare to be Crows for weekend

STATE-BOUND: The Waves' Tiger Reece Maughan has been picked for the Central Crows to play in the state titles on the Gold Coast. Brian Cassidy

The Waves Tigers president Ash Simpson is more than happy to lose two of his best players this weekend for a special cause.

Tigers captain Reece Maughan and Tigers women's player Courtney Douglas will both be in action for the Central Crows at this weekend's state titles on the Gold Coast.

Both were late call-ups to each team.

Maughan was selected after playing for the Bundy Bears at the 47th Battalion recently with Douglas playing for the Central Crows emerging squad in Mackay.

"We're really rapt for both of them,” Simpson said.

"Reece has really been building towards this for 18 months.

"He played all of our games last year and for 95 percent of those he played 80 minutes.

"He has a high work rate and trains really hard.

"He is also a skilful player and not many people see him as that.”

Maughan will join Past Brothers player Kevin Sherriff at the tournament.

Douglas has been picked for her first state title after only picking up the sport again recently after playing juniors.

"She's got the will to defend,” Simpson said.

"She's come on leaps and bounds and is now one of the leaders of the pack,” Simpson said.

"I believe she could do absolutely anything in league that she wants to.”

The Central Crows start their campaign tomorrow with the men and women to play South East Queensland White at 2.45pm and 4pm respectively. The tournament ends on Sunday with one more match for the team.