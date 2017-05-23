Tigers continue on their amazing run

AVONDALE insists it still has plenty of improvement to do this season despite staying unbeaten in the Northern Districts Rugby League on Sunday at Gin Gin.

In a dominant contest, the Tigers claimed victory 58-4 over Burnett Heads and they continued their remarkable winning run in the competition.

In three matches so far this month, the Tigers have scored 184 points and conceded just 30.

The side is also unbeaten in their past 20 NDRL matches, stretching back to round four last year when they lost to Gin Gin.

"We started really well and raced out to a 22-0 lead after around 25 minutes,” Avondale coach Luke Owen said.

"We had a big chat after half time and it was great to keep the side to zero and win the way we did.”

But don't think for a second that Owen is content with where the side is at.

"We've really only played fully for 55 to 65 minutes during the contests,” he said.

"We know we need to play a full 80 minutes as the competition gets closer to the finals.”

This week they will face Gin Gin who defeated the Northern Force 24-16.

"They were really impressive in that match so we will have to be wary,” Owen said.

Two late tries secured the win for the Hawks.

They moved to second on the ladder.

"Our side just ran out of legs,” Force coach Mick O'Sullivan said.

"We lost our fullback after five minutes and had to play the rest of the game with no bench and five players out.”

Sullivan said the team was its own worst enemy.

"Full credit to Gin Gin but we lost the game ourselves,” he said.

"We dropped the ball eight times on the first tackle which hurt us dearly.”

The side now has the bye with a meeting scheduled for this Thursday to get players committed for the rest of the season.

"If we are going to be a Force we need to step up in training,” O'Sullivan said.

"If we can get the same side on the park we can do well.”

SCOREBOARD

Avondale 58 (C Bek 3, V Tufulele 2, A Dunphy 2, M Ross, P Martens, S Kuhnel) def Burnett Heads 4 (D Evens)

Gin Gin 24 (M Taliauli 2, R Cull, B Kuskey) def Northern Force 16 (M Dawes, C Lambert, R McIntosh)