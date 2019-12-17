Tigers aim to stay best in the NDRL

Herb Lutz the President of the Avondale Tigers, Sue Essex, the women’s coach and the men’s coach Paul Barritt.

LEAGUE: In the animal kingdom the tiger is the largest cat in the world.

In the Northern Districts Rugby League, the Avondale Tigers are aiming to stay the largest and best.

The defending premiers in both the women’s league tag and the NDRL have made their coaching announcements for next year.

Sue Essex will remain as coach of the league tag side with Paul Barritt taking over the men.

Barritt, who has coached Bundaberg representative sides and Isis in the Bundaberg Rugby League before, takes over from Matt Beer.

“It’s a great club and they convinced me to hang around,” he said.

“So I’ve stayed around.”

Barritt said the focus was simple.

“I’ll just be building on the platform that Matty Beer laid,” he said.

“I’ll just probably be bringing a little bit more structure to the team.

“Just how we get around the field and where we want to be.”

Barritt said the side would lose a few players from last season but was confident the outfit would be competitive.

“Hopefully from what I’m hearing around the traps a lot of Avondale players, playing in Bundaberg, will be coming back,” he said.

“No hints or allegations revealed yet.

“But a lot will happen based on what will happen with the Isis Devils and the Burnett Cutters.”

But Barritt was confident the side would be capable of winning back-to-back premierships.

“We’ve still got the core group, Frank Primavera and young (Brendan) Prossliner is there,” he said.

“If we get some of these other blokes around, we’ll be there again.”

For Essex the goal is to remain the best in women’s league tag after the side has won both premierships so far.

But it will be a challenge next year.

“I’ll have a new bunch of girls as some have left,” Essex said.

“We’ll just train and train and work out our strategy for the next week during the season. We’ll have a go.”

Essex said she hoped the competition would grow to allow all women to play the game.

The competition may expand to five teams next year.

“The more the merrier,” she said. “I’m really keen to bring these new girls up and enjoy it. “And bring more women to being involved in the game.”

If you want to play for the Tigers, in either competition, you can contract the President Herb Lutz on 0403400975.