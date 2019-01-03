Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Melbourne snake catcher pulls a name from an airconditioning unit in a Hoppers Crossing home. Courtesy: Natalie Marcok via Facebook.
A Melbourne snake catcher pulls a name from an airconditioning unit in a Hoppers Crossing home. Courtesy: Natalie Marcok via Facebook.
Offbeat

Tiger snake slithers into aircon while couple sleeps

by Ryan Tennison
3rd Jan 2019 8:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SNAKE warning has been sent out in Victoria after a couple was left terrified when they woke to see a dangerous tiger snake dangling in front of them.

The Little River couple saw the 75cm long snake hiding away in their bedroom airconditioner, with the snake's tail dangling below.

Professional snake catcher Stewart Gatt, also known as "Stewy the snake catcher", needed 30 minutes to safely remove the serpent.

Stewy prods the snake from behind the aircon unit. Courtesy: Natalie Marcok via Facebook.
Stewy prods the snake from behind the aircon unit. Courtesy: Natalie Marcok via Facebook.

Some of the ordeal was caught on camera.

Mr Gatt said the tiger snake's large size, often aggressive nature and toxic venom made it extremely dangerous to humans.

"It nearly got me a couple of times but I managed to wrestle it out safely in the end," Mr Gatt said.

The career catcher said the snake was most likely chasing mice in the roof when it found a cool spot to hide.

"My guess is the snake entered via a hole made in the external wall for the aircon plumbing to go through," he said.

As the heat starts to ramp up more snakes will be looking to escape and could end up inside homes, Mr Gatt said.

"To best protect yourself, ensure all pet doors are closed and any holes leading outside are covered up."

Airconditioners are one of the most common ways snakes enter the home. Picture: Courtesy: Natalie Marcok via Facebook.
Airconditioners are one of the most common ways snakes enter the home. Picture: Courtesy: Natalie Marcok via Facebook.

Airconditioners, unsealed garages, under doorways and unguarded windows were the most common way snakes entered homes, he said.

"A bit of weatherseal or rolled up towels should be enough to deter them from getting inside in most cases but if you do spot one inside, lock the room, do not approach it and call a professional."

Killing snakes is illegal in Victoria and those being removed must be released within a 5km radius of where they were caught.

Once he hooks the snake, he drags it into a sack. Courtesy: Natalie Marcok via Facebook.
Once he hooks the snake, he drags it into a sack. Courtesy: Natalie Marcok via Facebook.

More Stories

editors picks little river snakes tiger snake victoria

Top Stories

    Secret to a long life: Beattie 102 and not slowing down

    premium_icon Secret to a long life: Beattie 102 and not slowing down

    News WITH a quick wit and motivated outlook on life, Gin Gin's Beatrice Cooke knows the key to a long life.

    Deadly snake caught up in fishing net missstake

    premium_icon Deadly snake caught up in fishing net missstake

    Offbeat Deadly snake free to live another day

    Heartbreaking reason this man is selling his business

    premium_icon Heartbreaking reason this man is selling his business

    Business Paul Becke first fell in love with Agnes Water during a 2014 trip

    Bruce Hwy roadworks: Where Bundy drivers can expect delays

    premium_icon Bruce Hwy roadworks: Where Bundy drivers can expect delays

    News Hitting the road? Find what spots to avoid to arrive on time

    Local Partners