Tiger ready to dance

STEPPING IT UP: The Waves player Tyrell Howard in action during last week's opening match of the season. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: The Waves' Tyrell Howard knows he will be a target of Eastern Suburbs tonight but he is ready for the challenge.

The two sides face each other at Salter Oval in one of the most anticipated matches in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade in a while.

The off-season saw Easts recruit at least four players that played for The Waves last season.

The Waves responded by recruiting three from Easts.

Howard was one of the players that moved to the Magpies in the off-season but moved back to The Waves before the start of the season.

He played at fullback last week in the first match of the season in a 36-30 loss to the Wallaroos.

"I made the move back to The Waves because I didn't feel comfortable at Easts, it just didn't feel the same as it was when I was at The Waves,” Howard revealed.

"I don't have any regrets going back to The Waves.

"I'm glad everything is sorted and I'm back out on the field, there was a bit of trouble with my clearance going back to The Waves but everything is sorted.”

He expects the Magpies to remind him of his failed move throughout the game but it doesn't worry him.

His focus instead is on delivering The Waves a win and getting the club closer to back-to-back premierships.

"(The goal is) premiership, anything else is a fail,” he said.

"I'm hoping (individually) to be more vocal on the field and to take more control of the game.”

Howard said there was plenty of improvement to come from the side as well after last week and added defence needed to be better to beat Easts.

"Last weekend we dropped too much ball and gave away too many penalties,” he said.

"Our defence will be a big key and completing sets (to win).”

The Waves face Easts at 6pm tonight with the other games covered below and left.

Western Suburbs have the bye in the competition.