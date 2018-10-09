Tidal funding flows in for local SES unit

A NEW boat and more training has increased the capabilities of the State Emergency Service Bundaberg unit following $85,000 funding.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services funding was provided through the SES Equipment Replacement Program and included a new rescue boat with a trailer and outboard motor.

SES spokesman Kieran Galey said the funding would make a huge impact in improving training provided to volunteers as well as operational capabilities within the unit.

"The boat itself is worth about $48,000 - the total deal package that they've given us is worth about $85,000 and that's going to be a brilliant asset here in the Bundaberg unit so that we can provide a fast response anywhere around the Bundaberg Council area and serve the community in any time of need,” Mr Galey said. "It's going to help in various ways even with other areas such as Fraser Coast and North Burnett.

"We can be called upon to go anywhere and we're there to work as a team to help out the community wherever it's needed.”

QFES Deputy Commissioner Mike Wassing said the new equipment would help build resilience within the North Coast Region.