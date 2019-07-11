Menu
Zara Johnson-Gamia and Amanda Johnson at the NAIDOC Ball in 2015. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
Zara Johnson-Gamia and Amanda Johnson at the NAIDOC Ball in 2015. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
Community

Tickets for gala ball selling slow

Chris Burns
by
11th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
THE Bundy Gala Ball is the culmination of local NAIDOC Week celebrations, but tickets are selling slowly for the event held at the Brothers Club.

Gidarjil Development Corporation's managing director Kerry Blackman said the event on Saturday night was important because it recognised the achievements of the local Indigenous community, and the businesses that had helped it.

The formal event would allow the community to look its best.

"I always say 'black shines better when polished',” Dr Blackman said.

"Some people will have to wear sunglasses because we will shine so brightly.”

There were 150 seats available for the event.

Dr Blackman said it was best for attendees to pre-book their tickets rather than buying them at the door, for better seating.

Bundaberg News Mail

