Celtic Illusion is on its way to Bundaberg.
Ticket scalper targets Moncrieff show

7th Mar 2019 5:00 AM

BUNDABERG theatre-goers are being warned not to get "ripped off” when buying tickets after a third party reseller targeted the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

Bundaberg Regional Council community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters said viagogo.com was advertising tickets for sale for the upcoming Celtic Illusion show.

"These tickets, available for $69.90 when purchased direct from the Moncrieff, are listed for resale for between $163 and $181.32,” Cr Peters said.

"Residents should ensure they are booking direct with the venue. The Moncrieff is the only authorised seller of tickets for its shows.

"Residents who buy from ticket resellers are not only purchasing an unauthorised ticket, they are being ripped off by the significantly inflated prices.”

Cr Peters said it was the first time the Moncrieff had been targeted and the council was now looking at how to deal with the issue.

"The practice of third party reselling is a scourge on the entertainment industry and it's not something we endorse. This is a state-wide issue and it's something the Queensland Government should seek to prevent in cooperation with venues, artists and performers across Queensland.”

Reselling or buying a ticket at a price greater than 10 per cent of the original ticket price is illegal in Queensland - but only at "major” venues such as stadiums.

