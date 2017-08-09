24°
Tick of approval for $70m estate

Jim Alouat
| 9th Aug 2017 7:10 AM
GRAND PLANS: Bargara developer Bill Moorhead is looking to start work as soon as possible.
GRAND PLANS: Bargara developer Bill Moorhead is looking to start work as soon as possible. Carolyn Archer

A $70 million Bargara development, which will create about 200 jobs, has been given the green light after council approved the proposal.

Local developer Bill Moorhead sat in the public gallery yesterday and smiled as councillors voted unanimously to support the Headlands Estate development and the infrastructure agreement, both listed as separate items during the meeting.

A delighted Mr Moorhead said he would begin looking for tenders to begin work immediately.

"I think we have just grown Bargara by quite a bit,” he said

A detailed plan from Insite SJC shows the 36.9ha coastal development will be built in four stages during a 15-year period and feature 329 residential lots built on a block of land between Bargara and Innes Park.

A marathon track, foreshore park and a turtle trail are also part of the proposal.

During the 12 pre-lodgement meetings between the council and Mr Moorhead's company, Multilow, it became clear an infrastructure agreement would provide certainty for both parties.

To facilitate the development Mr Moorhead is providing infrastructure the council would ordinarily provide such as water, sewerage, parks and roads.

Council planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said Mr Moorhead was spending about $12 million on infrastructure, and under the infrastructure charges that equates to about to 487 allotments.

This means Mr Moorhead gets about $4 million credit towards neighbouring land he owns, for the next development.

Cr Sommerfeld said the legally binding agreement allowed the council and Mr Moorhead to move forward with the development.

"We need the versatility to jump when the big developments come. We can't wait to see it start,” Cr Sommerfeld.

Cr Sommerfeld said the breakup of the development would provide 287 standard low-density residential allotments.

"There are also 31 small residential park front allotments, seven lots allocated for a neighbourhood centre or commercial purposes, three reserve lots and one allotment for the location of a sewerage pump station,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

"I want to ensure anyone who purchases property in this development will have at least a glimpse of the ocean, will be able to smell the sea air and hear the sounds of the surf.”

Topics:  bargara bill moorhead bundaberg regional council headlands estate innes park

