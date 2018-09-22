Menu
Kyle Laybutt in action for Mackay this season.
Thurston is confident Laybutt has future in game

Shane Jones
by
22nd Sep 2018 11:29 AM
LEAGUE: "He can be a regular first team player.”

Johnathan Thurston says his former North Queensland Cowboys teammate and Bundy's Kyle Laybutt can still have a long NRL career but he needs to improve in a couple of areas.

Thurston, speaking to the NewsMail about his upcoming visit to the region next month (above), said the player he calls Butters impressed him during the time they spent together at the club.

"He's a great footballer,” he said.

"One that can be a regular first grade player.

"He's got a good kicking game.”

But Thurston said the biggest area Laybutt needed to improve was his belief.

"He's a quiet kid,” he said.

"He just needs to believe in himself.

"Once he realises how good he can be then everything might come to him.”

Thurston added his fitness needs to improve.

"It is something he needs to work on,” he revealed.

"He struggled at the club with it at times and it let him down.”

Laybutt is expected to not play in the NRL next season and play for the Townsville Blackhawks in the Intrust Super Cup.

Confirmation of that move is expected to happen in the next few weeks.

