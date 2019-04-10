Thurston coming to the Rum City for special release

JT RUM: With smooth notes of oak, vanilla and fruitcake rugby league legend Johnathan Thurston is the face of Bundaberg Rum's newest release - JT Batch.

A COWBOY and his rum go hand-in-hand and when both are legends it's a match made in heaven.

But what makes both of these better for the people in Bundaberg?

And Thurston will be here next month to sign the bottles.

The specially crafted rum has been patiently aged in bourbon barrels for five long years.

It is promoted as being a heartfelt tribute from the famous Bundaberg Distilling Company to one of the greatest and most loved players of all time.

But both Bundy Rum and footy lovers better get in quick as there's only be 997 bottles available to enjoy, and pre-orders are taking place right now.

Last year Thurston travelled to the Rum City to provide a rare insight into the mind of what it meant to be a champion as part of his Australian tour.

He spoke to a sold-out crowd about his humble beginnings to rising through the ranks collecting every individual rugby league accolade and team honour.

There's a three-step process to get your hands on a limited bottle and the last of these could have you rubbing shoulders with the star.

Thurston will be making an appearance to sign a limited number of Johnathan Thurston Commemorative Bottles on May 3.

In August 2010 there was a partnership between the North Queensland Cowboys and Bundaberg Rum.

Then a Thurston-signed bottle of The Cowboys Bundaberg Rum was listed for sale online and priced at $350.

The new JT Batch, number four to 1000, can be ordered at www.bundabergrum.com.au.