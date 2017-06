CAN YOU BEAR IT? Teddies will hit the Childers Historical Complex on Thursday.

LOOKING for something to do this Thursday?

Isis Child and Family Support and the Bundaberg Regional Council are holding a Teddy Bears' Picnic from 9.30-11am on Thursday.

There will be plenty of games, singing and dancing for the kids and competitions like best dressed, cutest, oldest and most loved teddies.

The picnic will take place at the Childers Historical Complex on Taylor St.

Phone 4130 4690 for more information.