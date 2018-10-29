Thunderstorms to start the week in Bundy

Bundaberg is predicted to see some thunderstorms over the next two days.

THUNDERSTORMS are on the way for the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts thunderstorms will hit Bundaberg over the next two days.

There is an 80 per cent chance of rain today and a thunderstorm is said to be headed for the region in the late afternoon and evening.

Bundaberg may see another storm early tomorrow morning with a 40 per cent chance of rain.

Wednesday is expected to be partly cloudy with some showers throughout the day before the weather begins to clear up for the end of the week.