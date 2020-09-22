Thunderstorms and strong winds threaten state

Southern parts of Queensland are set to be lashed by rain and wild weather tonight, with thunderstorms predicted and minor flood warnings still in affect.

Southern parts of Queensland are set to be lashed by rain and wild weather tonight, with thunderstorms predicted and minor flood warnings still in affect.

South East Queensland is set to be drenched by the same system that lashed most of the state this past weekend, with rain and thunderstorms possible for this afternoon.

The forecast comes as minor flood warnings for multiple Western Queensland rivers stay in effect, with some parts of the region still receiving over 25mm of rain the past 24 hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of the chance of showers coming in from south of the state, with Gold Coast, Brisbane and Sunshine Coast looking to be in the firing line.

BOM meteorologist Alex Majchrowski told The Courier-Mail he expected the system to hit sometime late this evening, if not early into Wednesday - with it coming off a larger low trough from South Australia.

"We might see it make way from south of the border and hitting the Gold Coast and travelling its way up the coast, with potential to hit the Sunshine Coast very late tonight." He said.

The system will be a cool change from today's forecasted maximums of 31C in Brisbane and 28C on the coasts, with some higher than average winds also predicted. This will see north-easterly 15 to 25 km/h gusts also forecast and will be hitting the South East from later this evening.

This comes as most of Western Queensland continues to feel the big wet from the weekend, with places like Yabba Road near Charleville receiving 26mm in the past 24 hours and Julia Creek copping 25mm.

"Places like Longreach and Blackwater have had 10-15mm overnight, while not as extreme as the weekend, still great downfall for the regions." Mr Majchrowski said.

Initial and minor flood warnings also remain in place for the Bulloo, Thomson and Diamantina rivers.

Originally published as Thunderstorms, strong winds threaten southeast