Thunderstorms and rain to hit Bundaberg region

UMBRELLA WEATHER: Tomorrow could bring some storm and showers Bundaberg's way.

MAKE the most of the relatively calm day today as a gusty thunderstorm is brewing and heading Bundy's way.

While there's a slight chance of rain today along the coastal areas, Bundaberg's inland area will be mostly dry and sunny with temps expected to hit a max of 26 degrees, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

But tomorrow the weekend weather will take a turn with a storm likely by late morning and a 90% chance of rain.

Light winds becoming north to north-easterly 15 to 20 kmh will accompany the storms as a surface trough extends across the Wide Bay coast.

BoM says an upper trough will combine with an increasingly moist air mass to the east of the surface trough to generate showers and gusty storms on Sunday.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to hit 24 degrees with rain likely for Monday too.