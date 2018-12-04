Menu
Thunderstorm warning issued for Wide Bay Burnett

4th Dec 2018 1:18 PM

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for the parts of the Wide Bay for damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning for people in parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia and Wide Bay and Burnett Forecast Districts. 

Radar images show the storm system moving over the Fraser Coast with heaviest falls expected in Maryborough where dark clouds were already producing rain at 2pm.

Acording to BoM, the weather situation sees severe thunderstorms are developing and moving west to east across the Central Interior, Capricornia and Wide Bay regions.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for DAMAGING WINDS, HEAVY RAINFALL and LARGE HAILSTONES.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours," the warning read.

"Locations which may be affected include Blackwater, Calliope, Gin Gin and Mount Morgan.

"Severe thunderstorms are no longer occurring in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt district and the warning for this district is cancelled."

Bundaberg News Mail

