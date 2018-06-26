Thundercats endure a tough trip to Cairns

NETBALL: Wide Bay Thundercats will remain bottom of the Queensland State Netball League ladder after three tough losses at Cairns.

The Thundercats fell 46-33 against Magnetic North Steelcats on Saturday. Wide Bay suffered a second straight 13-point defeat at the hands of hosts Marlin Coast Marlins (56-43), before the Whitsunday Sharks won 61-30.

Wide Bay plays its final three games at Mackay on July 21-22, but will hold a training clinic at Maryborough on Sunday, July 15.

