Wide Bay Thundercats coach Tracy Riley.
Netball

Thundercats chase victory in final three games

Matthew McInerney
by
20th Jul 2018 5:30 PM

NETBALL: Wide Bay Thundercats will try to end its Queensland State Netball League Division 2 Country season on a high at Mackay this weekend.

The Thundercats have won just once this season, and with three games to go are desperate to earn another victory.

Wide Bay will play Capricorn Claws at 2pm today, then back up against Marlin Coast Marlins at 6pm.

They end their season against Whitsunday Sharks at 9am tomorrow.

The Thundercats' sole win came against the Claws in Wide Bay's first game of the season. The come-from-behind 55-52 win the perfect way to start the year.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

