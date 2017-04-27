25°
Thumbs up to Vanish Ink

27th Apr 2017 7:23 AM
Craig Warhurst

Aaron Pozzan Thumbs down to the minority groups that continue to push their abhorrent agendas on us.

Sharyn Burai Thumbs down to a certain chain of supermarket who on questioning the rise of tomato prices I was told to not shop here and get lost by a staff member.

Tracey Bennett Huge thumbs up to Barb at Vanish Ink, she is wonderful.

Zara McLeod Thumbs up to Smithy's Extreme Auto Detailing for the amazing job on my poor car. My interior has literally never looked so good! Thank you for saving me from so much grief! highly recommend!

Daniel Pappalardo I'd like to give a big thumbs up to the clever people that created the flood zone overpass on the Bruce Hwy at Rockhampton. Also to police and emergency service people, council workers etc that made it possible for us to travel home from Cairns in the peak of the flood. Great work and best wishes to all affected.

Garry Paterson Thanks to all who went up north to help with the clean up and reconnection of those hit by Cyclone Debbie. Knowing people who live there and were affected, they are extremely grateful. This is the true Aussie spirit.

Jodie Hinkley Thumbs up to Denise from Hairhouse Warehouse at Stockland, thank you, you made me feel very welcomed and special. It had been a long time since I've had my hair done, you made my day and I just love my hair and my new products, highly recommend you.

Topics:  opinion thumbs up and thumbs down

