THUMBS up to the Bundy hospital

Trina Rapley Massive thumbs up to all the doctors, nurses and all the staff at the Bundaberg Hospital for all the amazing work they do to help keep people alive and get them healthy again. After spending a week in ICU myself being diagnosed with Influenza A which turned to pneumonia I could not ask for better carers and owe them my life. These people do not get enough credit for all the hard work they do.

Linda Wight Thumbs down to the judicial system that continually shafts the victims. It needs a major overhaul done.

Ron Mientjes Thumbs up to Liberty North Bundaberg. Great grand opening giveaways and bonus 99.9 cent per litre petrol.

Cat Sivewright Thumbs down to Lennon Brothers Circus for exploiting animals for human entertainment and financial gain and also thumbs down to everyone who pays money to them and the businesses and people who allow them to advertise their circus!

Lorelle Schafer Maddern Thumbs up for a wonderful family time at Lennon Brothers Circus. The animals were well looked after and even though the lion didn't want to perform they did not expect them to.

Paige Fyfe Also thumbs down to the meat industry for harming animals and murdering the helpless animals.

Scotty Cullen Thumbs down to the many local drivers who seem completely oblivious to speed limit signs.