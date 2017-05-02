Thumbs up to Ross Gray

Dylan Gilbert Thumbs up to Josh at Ross Gray for trying to get our car back to us asap.

Kristey Lee Pinney Thumbs up Lead Childcare on Elliot Heads Rd. Beautiful, kind and caring staff who take the time needed with each child and provide an amazing service. The centre is looking amazing.

Cristy Osborne Thumbs up to Lifestyle Solutions Centre for employing me, thank you so much.

Larissa Watson Big thumbs up to Taro Cash in Stockland Bundy for outstanding customer service.

Sandie Green Thumbs up to James at Bundy Toyota for your patience and help with my mum purchasing her new car.

Sarah Kate Irons Thumbs up to the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery for the awesome bus trip they've taken the vollies.

Cassie Nash Von Blanckensee Thumbs up to St John's kindy and primary. Amazing schools and educators.

Jayne Buettel Thumbs up to Shannon, Rohan and staff at North Bundaberg Vet Surgery for their kindness and compassion when we had to say goodbye to our beautiful dog.

Jody Sullivan Thumbs up to Bundaberg Caledonian Pipe Band for their ongoing support throughout the region for Anzac Day. Even bigger thumbs down to NewsMail for not knowing their name after all these years and calling them the Scottish band.