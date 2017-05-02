26°
Thumbs up to Ross Gray

2nd May 2017 7:19 AM
Craig Warhurst

Dylan Gilbert Thumbs up to Josh at Ross Gray for trying to get our car back to us asap.

Kristey Lee Pinney Thumbs up Lead Childcare on Elliot Heads Rd. Beautiful, kind and caring staff who take the time needed with each child and provide an amazing service. The centre is looking amazing.

Cristy Osborne Thumbs up to Lifestyle Solutions Centre for employing me, thank you so much.

Larissa Watson Big thumbs up to Taro Cash in Stockland Bundy for outstanding customer service.

Sandie Green Thumbs up to James at Bundy Toyota for your patience and help with my mum purchasing her new car.

Sarah Kate Irons Thumbs up to the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery for the awesome bus trip they've taken the vollies.

Cassie Nash Von Blanckensee Thumbs up to St John's kindy and primary. Amazing schools and educators.

Jayne Buettel Thumbs up to Shannon, Rohan and staff at North Bundaberg Vet Surgery for their kindness and compassion when we had to say goodbye to our beautiful dog.

Jody Sullivan Thumbs up to Bundaberg Caledonian Pipe Band for their ongoing support throughout the region for Anzac Day. Even bigger thumbs down to NewsMail for not knowing their name after all these years and calling them the Scottish band.

Topics:  local business opinion thumbs up and thumbs down

UPDATE: Car clips roundabout, crashes into business

UPDATE: Car clips roundabout, crashes into business

POLICE investigations are continuing into a crash that left a Bundaberg business in ruins yesterday.

Strangers help special charm make its way home

LOST HEART: A lost heart charm has been reunited with the family of Karissa McDonald. Karissa died after she was struck with an umbrella at school break-up in 2012.

Five years on and Karissa is forever in her families heart

Olympian joins Bundaberg marriage equality forum

Olympic swimming medalist Daniel Kowalski will be in Bundaberg this week to talk about marriage equality.

"Marriage Equality isn't a metropolitan or city thing...”

Fall at Fraser Island cuts holiday short

A holiday-maker was transported to hospital after slipping and hurting her wrist at Fraser Island.

RACQ LifeFlights transports woman from island

Isaiah puts Eurovision into a spin

ISAIAH Firebrace has impressed onlookers at the first rehearsals of Eurovision 2017, riding a giant turntable on stage.

Depp spends ‘more than $2 million’ a month

Johnny Depp is taking his former business managers to court.

COURT battle has exposed claims of a “compulsive spending disorder”.

Why there will never be a revival of The Nanny

The cast of The Nanny

There's a good chance there'll never be a Nanny revival

The Fyre Festival "was always going to be a disaster"

Organizers of the Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, produced by a partnership that includes rapper Ja Rule, have canceled the weekend event at the last minute Friday after many people had already arrived and spent thousands of dollars on tickets and travel.

The Fyre Festival has turned into a disaster

Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

Kelly is stoked after realising he'd turned all four coaches' chairs during his captivating performance.

JUDAH was so caught up in the moment, he didn't even realise.

Ed Sheeran breaks Australian music chart record

Singer Ed Sheeran.

He has beaten ABBA to become longest-running No.1 in Aussie history.

JonBenet murder ‘will remain unsolved’

Casting JonBenet Ramsay is a new documentary about the unsolved murder of the six-year-old.

Australian director of Netflix doco says murder will remain unsolved

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

