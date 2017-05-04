Thumbs up to Robins Kitchen

Emma Coombs Thumbs up to the lovely lady in Robins Kitchen in a Hinkler. You went over and above with your service trying to source me a product that is discontinued. Many phone calls and searching the store databases. Great service!

Donna Clarkson Massive thumbs up to Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, I received a lovely personalised birthday card for my upcoming 30th birthday, a nice message on it as well as a heap of things about the year I was born. Good to see something so personal and not just advertising or self-promotion.

Kristy Eade Thumbs up to Susanne at the Bundaberg base hospital, she took great care of my sister while in her care. She is an amazing midwife who goes the extra mile. Thanks Susanne.

Emma Bolton A massive thumbs up to the team at Nourish Cafe! You guys and girls are exceptional. Thank you for making me feel special on my birthday and every day! I love that you were able to point my workmates to my favourites when they were buying me treats, that was totally awesome! Truly the best cafe in town and I love being one of your regulars.

Craig N Janet White Thumbs up to Murray and the team at Bob Jane for their excellent customer service and helping me out on Wednesday arvo. Went in late with a flat tyre and they stayed after hours to fix it for me so I could get home ok, thanks heaps guys!

Ilse Hawkins Thumbs up to the beautiful cooler weather finally!