Thumbs up to post office

Sue Jenner A massive thumbs up to the staff at the Post Office at Sugarland. They continually go out of their way to provide the best possible service. Awesome job guys!

Judy Glazebrook Thumbs up to the hairdresser next door to the Telstra Shop in Targo St, she rang the hairdresser where I had made my appointment (don't ask, just say thank you Dr Google) to find out where they were located, actually turned out to be Target Arcade, where I had a great cut and excellent service, so thumbs up to those businesses who want all to survive in their chosen industry. Many thanks!

Belinda Breen Thumbs up to Dr Venter at Orange Moose Dental and his crew for being so understanding when a panic attach strikes! Above and beyond to help.

Kelly Austin Thumbs up to the lovely lady at Spotted Dog Tavern for her excellent customer service and helping us out. The food was also absolutely delicious!

Jess Graham Thumbs up to Megan and all her girls at Aspya Hair & Beauty in Childers. No matter how busy they are, they always look after everyone really fairly. And they all do my hair exactly how I ask, I'm always so happy after a pamper there.

Sharyn Banks Thumbs up to Dr Tim Hill for his constant support for Red Collar Rescue. Sourcing product donations from the big companies to help us out. Dr Tim always has us in the forefront of his mind. And he's an awesome vet as well.

Debbie Sherlock Thumbs up to Jodie at Pandora, friendly and very helpful.