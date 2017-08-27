Thumbs up to Oceanfest

John Kennedy Thumbs down for all the pets in and around Bundaberg that are just up and seemingly disappearing, doesn't sit right with me!

Leicia Rose Thumbs up to life!

Yes, it definitely has its ups and downs, but life is grand!

Live it, love it!

If you are having trouble living, seek help, there is always someone who is willing to listen, who cares and can help you have more ups!

Julie Rice Thumbs up to the two guys who stopped to help me on Friday at the Salter Oval lights.

My car didn't want to go any further and they pushed me out of the way of traffic.

One works for Bunnings (didn't get his name) the other was Dion.

Dion and his wife Jenny drove me to the Caltex and helped me so much.

I am extremely grateful, great to meet such lovely people in a time of stress.

Jo Peppercorn Thumbs up to Oceanfeast down at the Bundaberg Port Marina, great day out.

Well done to all who organised such a wonderful event.

Looking forward to next year.

Judy Glazebrook Great lunch at Sabrosa Steakhouse last week - best S & P Calamari I've had for ages, clean, fresh - would love more seating outside.

Inside can be very noisy and totally unbearable for anyone with a hearing disability.

Katie Duffin The council has a million restrictions in place about seating on the footpath for the CBD eateries.

This is probably why seating is so limited.