Thumbs up to local real estate

Courtnie Faithfull Thumbs up to Location Property Agents and their random chocolate Easter bunny drop at our front door! It did melt a little in the sun, but it's still good.

Emma Bolton Thumbs up to El? at JB HiFi (games/dance) for being so helpful and going out of your way to help me find some Metallica CDs. Excellent friendly service and very much appreciated.

Heidi Hayes Thumbs up to the amazing staff in the chemo ward at the cancer centre. So caring and reassuring despite the incredibly tough job they have. Special thanks to Margaret, Tim and Zakina for your care with Carolyn.

Emma McDermott Thumbs down to pet owners that go away on holidays and leave their barking dogs alone in the yard to bark all day and night.

Helen Ace Thumbs down to the scumbags that stole my kids' mountain bike and surfboards from the Bargara Caravan park, name and shame I say! Thumbs up to Bargara police for trying their best to find it!

Debbie Knowles Thumbs up to the staff at Chipmunks trying to keep the kids safe on the jumping castle while their parents let them run wild, these kids were out of control breaking all the rules and putting small kids at risk, the staff did a great job at trying to keep them under control even if it was not their job.

Joanne McIntosh Thumbs up to the lovely young lady from Indulge, for giving me some ice when my daughter slammed her fingers in the car door.