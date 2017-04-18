Thumbs up to local butcher

Lesa Hunt Thumbs up to Bauers Family Butchery for their amazing service and great range of meat and speciality lines. I'm never disappointed with the quality or value. Thanks Bauers.

Helen Blackburn Thumbs up to the residents of The Lakes estate Bundaberg North who together raised over $4000 for Shave for a Cure! Well done and what an effort. There are some very chilly heads in that estate right now, so thumbs up to such a great display of selflessness!

Greg Pershouse Thumbs up to contributors with positive comments and solutions.

Ashlea West A massive thumbs up to the class instructors at City Fit. Each and every one of you bring so much passion and energy to the classes. All the positive energy and vibes that you bring to the classes is so inspiring and motivating. You guys definitely make going to the gym a lot more enjoyable and your hard work and dedication is much appreciated. Keep up the great work.

Geoff Cameron Thumbs up to James's Place for awesome coffee milkshakes with actual coffee shots in it and about 500 scoops of ice cream - and their tasty burgers!

Toni Sammut A massive thumbs up to all the staff at the ICU and PARAS ward (Palliative care unit) at the base hospital. An absolutely fantastic team. Deanne went above and beyond for my Dad and my sisters during his time there. Words cannot express our gratitude. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts xo.