28°
News

Thumbs up to local butcher

18th Apr 2017 7:46 AM
Craig Warhurst

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Lesa Hunt Thumbs up to Bauers Family Butchery for their amazing service and great range of meat and speciality lines. I'm never disappointed with the quality or value. Thanks Bauers.

Helen Blackburn Thumbs up to the residents of The Lakes estate Bundaberg North who together raised over $4000 for Shave for a Cure! Well done and what an effort. There are some very chilly heads in that estate right now, so thumbs up to such a great display of selflessness!

Greg Pershouse Thumbs up to contributors with positive comments and solutions.

Ashlea West A massive thumbs up to the class instructors at City Fit. Each and every one of you bring so much passion and energy to the classes. All the positive energy and vibes that you bring to the classes is so inspiring and motivating. You guys definitely make going to the gym a lot more enjoyable and your hard work and dedication is much appreciated. Keep up the great work.

Geoff Cameron Thumbs up to James's Place for awesome coffee milkshakes with actual coffee shots in it and about 500 scoops of ice cream - and their tasty burgers!

Toni Sammut A massive thumbs up to all the staff at the ICU and PARAS ward (Palliative care unit) at the base hospital. An absolutely fantastic team. Deanne went above and beyond for my Dad and my sisters during his time there. Words cannot express our gratitude. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts xo.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg service thumbs up and thumbs down

Shocking number of drivers speeding in school zones

Shocking number of drivers speeding in school zones

EMERGENCY services have praised drivers after a relatively incident free weekend on Bundaberg roads.

Get in early for flu shots

The flu shot can help prevent the flu.

Numbers up on this time last year

Double fatality: Overtaking move linked to Bruce Hwy tragedy

The scene of the fatal crash north of Tiaro which closed the highway until 10pm.

UPDATE: Police confirm 30-year-old and 22-year-old killed.

Local dance talent set to take London stage

TALENTED PERFORMER: Dancer Chloe O'Neill has been selected to be in an intensive program with the English National Ballet.

Chloe, 12, has her eyes on Broadway

Local Partners

Austin brings home gold

A TATTOO raffle and community spirit has helped Austin Savage bring home gold from the Australian Boxing Championships.

Hospital fires on all fives as ward reopens

The Friendly Society Private Hospital.

Hospital CEO says ward reopening is sign of strength

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

My Kitchen Rules’ Josh Meeuwissen finally booted

JOSH and Amy Meeuwissen have finally been eliminated from My Kitchen Rules.

MOVIE REVIEW: Their Finest war dramedy hits right notes

Gemma Arterton and Sam Claflin.

REVIEW: Second World War dramedy is smart, funny and unpredictable

Fast and Furious: Paul Walker's brother pushes Qld shoot

Paul Walker in Fast and Furious

Cody Walker hopes to convince Vin Diesel to bring franchise here

Get the inside run on the next big shows on the box

MasterChef Australia judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston.

These are the next big shows coming to your tv

What's on the small screen this week

Peter Capaldi in a scene from the TV series Doctor Who.

PETER Capaldi returns in his final season of Doctor Who tonight.

Famous TV format gets an Aussie twist

John Conway hosts the new TV series John Conway Tonight.

John Conway's new late night show promises fresh comedy.

Revealing dark heart of North Korea

A smuggled manuscript shows life in closed-off country

SOMETHING A LITTLE SPECIAL ON THE COAST

10 Knudsen Street, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 3 $300,000

Melaleuca is situated a few homes back from the beautiful Coral Sea, nestled among a very private serene setting. Not very often a property like this becomes...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

House 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The property...

GORGEOUS COUNTRY HOME ON CLOSE TO 2 SERENE ACRES

41 MARK ROAD, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 4 $399,000

This is gorgeous city fringe acreage living around a 10-minute drive via the newly extended Bartholdt Drive to the major retail hub of Stockland Shopping Centre...

CITY FRINGE ACREAGE IN TIGHTLY HELD POCKET

66 Langbeckers Road, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 4 $398,000

Situated in a highly-sought after and tightly held city fringe acreage area just 10 minutes to Bundaberg's central Post Office you will find this appealing home on...

CHARACTER FILLED HOME ON AN ACRE, 10 MINUTES TO BUNDABERGS C.B.D AND 10 MINUTES TO THE BEAUTIFUL BARGARA BEACH

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

A character filled home hand built by the well-respected Bundaberg builder Alan Gibbs in the year 2000. Featuring high cathedral ceilings, tumble bricks, the use...

OFFERS WANTED NOW! MOTIVATED SELLER!

16 Buchan Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Sought after Location - 2 Living Areas - Swimming Pool - Undercover Entertaining andbull; Well presented family home on fully fenced 700m2 allotment. andbull; 3...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

OUTSTANDING VALUE 3 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6m x 6m SHED

274 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 2 $285,000

This 3 bedroom home has been priced to sell and will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy the most savvy of purchasers. Attributes of this property range from...

PRICE ALERT! ABSOLUTE STEAL AT JUST $499,000!!

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $469,000

15 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL, NEAR NEW 4 BEDROOM HOME Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views...

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!