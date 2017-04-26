29°
Thumbs up to library staff

26th Apr 2017 7:22 AM
Craig Warhurst

Janelle Hogan Thumbs up to Bundy Library staff - always helpful and courteous.

Carly Prossliner Thumbs up to Peter Walton Tyres and Mechanical. Always a pleasure to deal.

Veronica Edwards Thumbs up to the lovely new owners of the new jewellery shop in town, Warne's Fine Jewellery.

Tessa Morris Thumbs up to Ariel the awesome barrister at Rise the Bakehouse.

Umesh Dayah Thumbs up to Hayley from Godfrey's. Excellent customer service. Thank you, our steam mop works well.

Dylan Marriott Thumbs up to Curry Quest. Very well priced, lovely owners and generous serves.

Tamara Tei Thumbs up to the Metro. Delicious dinner Tuesday night. Best steak I've had in Bundy for years.

Kim Mathews Thumbs down to the owner of two dogs that came into our yard and killed our chooks!

Kimmy Gordon-Smith Thumbs up to Saddle Me Up at Moore Park. Jamie and Candice for teaching my little girl how to ride each week. Thanks.

Wolf Hennessy Thumbs down to NewsMail for publishing where the speed cameras are placed.

If you are speeding, you deserve to be caught and appropriately punished. It is wrong for you to help people bypass a law. What's next, are you going to start printing where police are going to be doing drug stings?

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  opinion thumbs up and thumbs down

