Thumbs up to Kelli at Athlete's Foot, Dylan at Reece

Anna Smith Thumbs up to the helpful Kelli at The Athlete's Foot. Your service is amazing and you have Afterpay!

Rae Le-bherz Thumbs up to Dylan at Reece Plumbing for perfect customer care.

Barry Stubbs Thumbs up to Coles Express servo staff, awesome customer service.

Sandy Proudley A great thumbs up to the man riding his bike on Walker St at the lights who indicated to go right, he sat there till his time to go with his hand out. Great to see.

Nick Horvatic Thumbs up to Meekak, was amazing!

Brianna Anderson Thumbs up to Penny Lane Gardens Restaurant! It's super hard to find places in Bundy that can meet my dietary requirements, but they went above and beyond to ensure I was able to enjoy my birthday lunch with my grandparents, plus it was super tasty! Thanks so much.

Kristina Ferguson Thumbs down to the cake thief that claimed my children's Cold Rock cake last night at Bundy Bowl and left me with their $5 Woolies cake! Hope you enjoy not one, but two lots of spit on it! Careful you don't choke on a Gummy Bear. Thumbs up to Bundy Bowl for kindly reimbursing me the value of my cake.

Mark Noll Thumbs down for all the trash lying politicians and all their money grabbing ways that screw every extra dollar they can out of taxpayers that they don't deserve from their ridiculous entitlements, wages and pensions. Jail the lot for fraud at the very least.