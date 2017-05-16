Morgan Paris Engstrom Thumbs up to Imed Radiology, especially Flick who organised an amazing bonding night for all employed in the medical sector. Was a beautiful night to meet and network with different medical experts. Such a boost for the health companies in Bundaberg. Thank you.

Channy Haili Thumbs up to Tint a Car, Toni is lovely and second car that we've got done in the last six months and they did an amazing job, looked after us with the best price and advice and have the friendliest attitude.

Carly Bedford Thumbs down to loud neighbors that run home (labouring) businesses, cutting, welding and banging around late into the night and also running around the house with your very young child at 10pm. No respect.

Catherine Zanella Thumbs up to young Rhye at Woolworths in Bargara. The staff there are always lovely - as are the Aldi staff - but Rhye was particularly friendly and helpful last week. A delightful encounter. #WoolworthsBargara

Lin Von Deest Thumbs up to Bundaberg maternity ward and special care. The nurses, midwives, doctors and other staff are amazing. They went above and beyond!

Sandy Proudley Thumbs up to Penny Lane for awesome food.

Linda Coleman Roussos Thumbs up to Super Amart - making it more affordable for people & families with only 10% layby deposit and extra time. Always very helpful and happy staff.