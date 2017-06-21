Thumbs up to House Call Doctor, ambos and vets

Nicole Goodhew Thumbs up to the House Call Doctor service when you have a sick kid being at home seeing a doctor is much better than waiting hours at the hospital. These guys are worth their weight in gold and the service was excellent, please keep this service running.

Mel Nelson Thumbs up to Queensland Ambulance Service and the nurses and doctors in the emergency room for all their help and understanding.

Sherylea Jones A huge thumbs up to Shift Automotive. You took the time, listened, diagnosed and repaired a huge issue and charged only half of what I thought it would cost. You kept me up to date and went over everything thoroughly. You guys are amazing and we are so grateful for all your time and effort. Will be using you guys forever now!

Kerrie Murphy A big thumbs up to the person who found my purse that I had left in a trolley at Coles Kensington and returning it to the store and also to the ladies from Coles Kensington for all you help.

Linda Vickers Big thumbs up to all the vets and staff at Bronson Veterinary Clinic. Not only are they beautiful, caring and understanding people but their prices are reasonable and affordable when your silly dog eats his toy, nearly dies and they save his life. Thank you all once again!

Rachel Lines Thumbs up to chocolate! Needed it last week and it's a great stress reliever. Some people are exercise junkies, I'm a chocolate junkie.