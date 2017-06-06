Thumbs up to couple who found phone at show

Shana Williams Thumbs up Meekak. That is brilliant.

Mark Fagg Huge thumbs up to Amy Stevens and her partner Mitch who found a phone at the show and took the time to call me and wait for me to come out and pick it up! My daughter had taken her two young boys to the show and the phone had fallen out of her pocket. We are all so grateful for your honesty and patience!

Jess Garthe Thumbs up to the lovely young girl who saw my daughter was a little scared to go on a ride by herself at the show so she offered to go with her and chatted with her the whole time! Thank you beautiful girl :-)

Janet McCracken Thumbs down to those drivers in Bundy who are just so impatient and rude that they sit millimetres from the car in front and sound their horn simply because people don't move fast enough. This has really come to my attention having a newly licensed learner driver in the family. Think about it people, we all had to learn at one point. Have a bit of patience and basic courtesy, oh and here's a thought, try driving safely.

Catherine Baumann Thumbs down to Bundy show, $60 almost for a family to walk through the gate Friday lunchtime only to find stalls packed up and gone, animals being taken out and rides and sideshows closed and packed up. Friday should have been free. Won't be returning.

Steven Shields Thumbs up to Reading Cinemas, great venue, friendly staff and fantastic $10 tickets to all sessions.