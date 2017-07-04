Thumbs up to BRAG for caterpillar exhibition

K Dansie Thumbs up to BRAG for the wonderful exhibition by Karen Walden - the Very Hungry Caterpillar. Thanks to Miss Lotti Dotti and her assistants for their wonderful ways of storytelling and art. As a Nanna with no grandkids in Bundaberg went along for all seven events and came away each week with lovely feelings. Well done, girls.

Cynthia Hoogstraten Thumbs down to the business promoting 30% off on the weekend with customers left questioning discount. Please check your dockets to see if you received the correct discount. Business did apologise.

Jeremy Fossey Thumbs up to the hard-working, dedicated staff working in the Wound Clinic of the Bundaberg Base Hospital, under constant pressure all day dressing wounds often more than one patient at a time. These are special caring people and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Lauren Cuthbert Thumbs up to Headspace Bundaberg and all the efforts they have put towards their Grand Opening.

Tom Bloore Thumbs up to Michel Pearce for stealing victory from the South Queensland Storm.

Paige Fyfe Thumbs up to Optus Hinkler amazing, friendly and thoughtful staff!

Carolyn Cupitt Huge thumbs up to Monto Hospital when I fell up the stairs and hurt my arm.

Kristine Voss Thumbs up Bunnings for your flooring man's service.